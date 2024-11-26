Algert Global LLC Has $4.11 Million Stock Holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE)

Algert Global LLC increased its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE – Free Report) by 46.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,902 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,580 shares during the quarter. Algert Global LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical worth $4,105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RARE. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 3.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,568,873 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $166,632,000 after purchasing an additional 120,175 shares in the last quarter. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. bought a new position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the 2nd quarter valued at $17,468,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the first quarter worth $691,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the first quarter valued at $714,000. Finally, Candriam S.C.A. boosted its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 33.1% in the second quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 688,942 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,314,000 after acquiring an additional 171,345 shares during the last quarter. 97.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ RARE opened at $47.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.28 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s 50 day moving average is $53.14 and its 200-day moving average is $48.49. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.02 and a 1-year high of $60.37.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical ( NASDAQ:RARE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.40) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.45) by $0.05. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 187.12% and a negative net margin of 106.93%. The company had revenue of $139.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($2.23) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 42.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. will post -6.21 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Howard Horn sold 7,465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.76, for a total transaction of $393,853.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 92,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,869,800.76. This represents a 7.48 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Emil D. Kakkis sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.85, for a total value of $1,117,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,223,985 shares in the company, valued at $124,209,562.25. The trade was a 0.89 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,556 shares of company stock valued at $1,515,967 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $77.00 target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $61.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $121.00 price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Barclays reduced their price target on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.46.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in North America, Latin America, Japan, Europe, and internationally. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders; and Evkeeza (evinacumab) for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

