Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) Updates FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of 5.540-5.610 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 5.660. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.8 billion-$6.9 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.8 billion. Agilent Technologies also updated its FY25 guidance to $5.54-5.61 EPS.
Agilent Technologies Stock Up 0.5 %
Shares of NYSE:A opened at $134.50 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $137.82 and its 200 day moving average is $137.54. Agilent Technologies has a 12-month low of $124.10 and a 12-month high of $155.35. The stock has a market cap of $38.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.90, a PEG ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.
Agilent Technologies Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a $0.248 dividend. This is an increase from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.99 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.50%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
View Our Latest Analysis on Agilent Technologies
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Agilent Technologies news, SVP Dominique Grau sold 9,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $1,448,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,801,595. This represents a 19.98 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Agilent Technologies Company Profile
Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; and vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Agilent Technologies
- What is an Earnings Surprise?
- MicroStrategy Stock Could Gain 50%, But Be Ready for Volatility
- What Do S&P 500 Stocks Tell Investors About the Market?
- 3 Key Analyst Upgrades: Why These Stocks Are Getting a Boost
- What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?
- Abacus Life’s CEO on Cracking the Code of Longevity Returns
Receive News & Ratings for Agilent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.