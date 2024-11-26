AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) Shares Acquired by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER – Free Report) by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 69,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,082 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in AerCap were worth $6,611,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of AerCap by 31.1% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 142,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,382,000 after buying an additional 33,852 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in shares of AerCap by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 19,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,807,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the period. Swedbank AB raised its stake in AerCap by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 96,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,970,000 after purchasing an additional 10,933 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in AerCap in the 1st quarter valued at $917,000. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its stake in AerCap by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 350,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,236,000 after purchasing an additional 55,213 shares during the last quarter. 96.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of AerCap in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on AerCap from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on AerCap from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $119.00 target price on shares of AerCap in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on AerCap from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $112.00.

AerCap Stock Performance

NYSE AER opened at $99.67 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $19.73 billion, a PE ratio of 7.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. AerCap Holdings has a twelve month low of $66.34 and a twelve month high of $99.72. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.80.

AerCap (NYSE:AER – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. AerCap had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 32.38%. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.81 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that AerCap Holdings will post 11.26 earnings per share for the current year.

AerCap Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 13th. AerCap’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.92%.

AerCap Profile

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial flight equipment in China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft and engines; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft and engines; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

