AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) Holdings Lifted by Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd raised its position in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER – Free Report) by 145.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 21,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,584 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in AerCap were worth $2,011,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in AerCap by 89.9% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in shares of AerCap by 230.1% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in shares of AerCap by 35.5% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of AerCap by 15.3% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in AerCap by 209.1% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AER has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 target price on shares of AerCap in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of AerCap from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Susquehanna boosted their target price on AerCap from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of AerCap in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on AerCap from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $112.00.

AerCap Trading Up 1.7 %

AerCap stock opened at $99.67 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $19.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.83. AerCap Holdings has a 1 year low of $66.34 and a 1 year high of $99.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $95.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67.

AerCap (NYSE:AER – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41. AerCap had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 32.38%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.81 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that AerCap Holdings will post 11.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AerCap Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 13th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. AerCap’s payout ratio is presently 7.92%.

AerCap Company Profile

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial flight equipment in China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft and engines; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft and engines; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

