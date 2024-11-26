Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP Takes Position in Global Business Travel Group, Inc. (NYSE:GBTG)

Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in Global Business Travel Group, Inc. (NYSE:GBTG – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 270,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,077,000. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP owned 0.06% of Global Business Travel Group as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Global Business Travel Group by 31.7% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 71,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after buying an additional 17,313 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Global Business Travel Group by 41.8% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 806,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,202,000 after acquiring an additional 237,682 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Business Travel Group in the third quarter worth approximately $219,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global Business Travel Group during the third quarter worth approximately $610,000. Finally, Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new position in Global Business Travel Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $145,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on GBTG. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Global Business Travel Group from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Global Business Travel Group in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Global Business Travel Group from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th.

Global Business Travel Group Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:GBTG opened at $9.46 on Tuesday. Global Business Travel Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.49 and a 52-week high of $9.60. The stock has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.28 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Global Business Travel Group (NYSE:GBTG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.14). Global Business Travel Group had a negative net margin of 7.06% and a negative return on equity of 9.70%. The firm had revenue of $597.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $611.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.02) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Global Business Travel Group, Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Global Business Travel Group announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, November 5th that permits the company to buyback $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 8.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Global Business Travel Group Company Profile

Global Business Travel Group, Inc provides business-to-business (B2B) travel platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers a suite of technology-enabled solutions to business travelers and clients; travel content suppliers, such as airlines, hotels, ground transportation, and aggregators; and third-party travel agencies.

