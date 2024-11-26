Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP Sells 6,367 Shares of MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA)

Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP trimmed its stake in MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA – Free Report) by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,491 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,367 shares during the period. MSA Safety comprises 1.4% of Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP’s holdings in MSA Safety were worth $5,939,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MSA Safety by 198.8% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 245 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MSA Safety by 486.0% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 252 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of MSA Safety by 985.1% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 803 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of MSA Safety during the second quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of MSA Safety in the second quarter valued at about $206,000. 92.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, B. Riley began coverage on shares of MSA Safety in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock.

MSA Safety stock opened at $176.20 on Tuesday. MSA Safety Incorporated has a twelve month low of $160.02 and a twelve month high of $200.60. The business has a fifty day moving average of $172.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $179.31. The firm has a market cap of $6.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.46 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $432.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $449.95 million. MSA Safety had a return on equity of 29.14% and a net margin of 15.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.78 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that MSA Safety Incorporated will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. MSA Safety’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.48%.

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products and technology solutions that protect people and facility infrastructures in the fire service, energy, utility, construction, and industrial manufacturing applications, as well as heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration industries worldwide.

