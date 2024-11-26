Adams Diversified Equity Fund (NYSE:ADX) Trading 0.2% Higher – What’s Next?

Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX – Get Free Report) shares were up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $20.50 and last traded at $20.49. Approximately 68,195 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 205,083 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.44.

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Trading Up 0.2 %

The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.73 and its 200 day moving average is $21.29.

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.96 per share. This represents a $7.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 38.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 22nd.

In other news, Director Jane Musser Nelson acquired 1,155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.69 per share, for a total transaction of $25,051.95. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $108,059.58. This represents a 30.18 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Frederic A. Escherich sold 4,833 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.90, for a total value of $105,842.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 59,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,301,035.20. The trade was a 7.52 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. World Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund in the 3rd quarter worth $34,599,000. Bensler LLC raised its stake in Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 9.1% during the third quarter. Bensler LLC now owns 583,277 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $12,575,000 after purchasing an additional 48,581 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 562,135 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $12,080,000 after purchasing an additional 10,210 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 531,458 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $11,421,000 after purchasing an additional 51,599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 2,789.5% in the 3rd quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 413,023 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $8,905,000 after buying an additional 398,729 shares during the period. 28.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Company Profile

Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. It primarily provides its services to investment companies. The firm is a large advisory firm The firm is actively engaged in businesses, including commodity pool operator or commodity trading advisor. The firm launches equity.

