Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Free Report) by 23.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,660 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 873 shares during the period. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF were worth $276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF during the third quarter worth $26,000. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Eastern Bank purchased a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000.
First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Stock Performance
Shares of CIBR opened at $63.65 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.85. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF has a 1 year low of $48.52 and a 1 year high of $65.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.17 billion, a PE ratio of 34.35 and a beta of 1.00.
First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Cuts Dividend
First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Company Profile
The First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the cybersecurity industry. CIBR was launched on Jul 7, 2015 and is managed by First Trust.
