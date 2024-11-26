Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires New Holdings in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV)

Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 6,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Corrigan Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 17.5% in the third quarter. Corrigan Financial Inc. now owns 119,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,665,000 after acquiring an additional 17,701 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,018,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 601,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,299,000 after purchasing an additional 49,544 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $293,000. Finally, Collective Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 58.4% during the third quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 85,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,630,000 after buying an additional 31,489 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DFSV opened at $33.87 on Tuesday. Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $25.74 and a 1 year high of $34.23. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.15. The company has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 1.13.

Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (DFSV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in broad and diverse portfolio of US small-cap companies. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization. DFSV was launched on Feb 24, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

