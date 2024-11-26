Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) Downgraded to “Sell” Rating by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Friday morning.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ACHC. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Acadia Healthcare from $94.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Acadia Healthcare from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. KeyCorp started coverage on Acadia Healthcare in a research note on Friday, October 11th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Acadia Healthcare from $83.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Acadia Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.67.

ACHC opened at $39.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $53.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.32. Acadia Healthcare has a 1 year low of $36.50 and a 1 year high of $87.77.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $815.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $819.42 million. Acadia Healthcare had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 11.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Acadia Healthcare will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ACHC. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 57.1% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 663 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 86.1% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 3.5% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc boosted its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 4.7% in the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 6,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 14.4% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 338 shares in the last quarter.

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc provides behavioral healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company develops and operates acute inpatient psychiatric facilities, specialty treatment facilities comprising residential recovery facilities and eating disorder facilities, comprehensive treatment centers, and residential treatment centers, as well as facilities offering outpatient behavioral healthcare services for the behavioral healthcare and recovery needs of communities.

