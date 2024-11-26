96,227 Shares in Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) Bought by Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 96,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,613,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd owned about 0.11% of Progyny at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Progyny by 12,579.4% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,492,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,777,000 after purchasing an additional 2,472,983 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Progyny by 1,576.0% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,565,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,991,000 after purchasing an additional 2,412,068 shares in the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Progyny by 120.8% in the 2nd quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,308,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,436,000 after buying an additional 715,900 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Progyny by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,281,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,676,000 after buying an additional 254,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Progyny by 77.8% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 535,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,334,000 after buying an additional 234,590 shares in the last quarter. 94.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PGNY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Progyny from $31.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective (down previously from $26.00) on shares of Progyny in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Progyny in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Progyny from $30.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Progyny from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Progyny has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.42.

Shares of NASDAQ:PGNY opened at $15.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 27.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.49. Progyny, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.39 and a twelve month high of $42.08.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.26). Progyny had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 11.36%. The business had revenue of $286.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

