932 Shares in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Acquired by Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VB stock opened at $261.58 on Tuesday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $191.49 and a fifty-two week high of $263.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.79 billion, a PE ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $241.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $229.91.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

