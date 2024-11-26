8,383 Shares in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) Purchased by Shum Financial Group Inc.

Shum Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 8,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $500,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JEPI. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 406.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,135,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,292,000 after purchasing an additional 3,318,702 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 6,254.5% in the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 1,049,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032,746 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,505,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 8.2% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,104,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,664,000 after acquiring an additional 539,682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 44.3% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,739,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,617,000 after acquiring an additional 534,547 shares in the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA JEPI remained flat at $60.50 during midday trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 514,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,137,591. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.85. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 1-year low of $54.27 and a 1-year high of $60.68.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JEPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.