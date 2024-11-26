7,163 Shares in JPMorgan Municipal ETF (BATS:JMUB) Purchased by Boston Family Office LLC

Boston Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF (BATS:JMUB – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 7,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $367,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in JMUB. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 396.5% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 108,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,483,000 after buying an additional 86,296 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Point Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Cedar Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 63,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,202,000 after buying an additional 3,905 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in JPMorgan Municipal ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $3,637,000. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 29,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,479,000 after buying an additional 7,369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Municipal ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $85,000.

Shares of BATS JMUB opened at $50.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 0.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.76 and its 200-day moving average is $50.68.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.1506 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. This is an increase from JPMorgan Municipal ETF’s previous dividend of $0.15.

The JPMorgan Municipal ETF (JMUB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund holds an actively managed portfolio of various US municipal securities. JMUB was launched on Oct 29, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

