41,384 Shares in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Acquired by Qsemble Capital Management LP

Qsemble Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 41,384 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,985,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 24.1% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 11,623,872 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $812,509,000 after purchasing an additional 2,254,610 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Marvell Technology by 26.6% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,471,823 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $538,868,000 after buying an additional 1,570,050 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 3.0% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,189,682 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $362,759,000 after acquiring an additional 150,109 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Marvell Technology by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,844,719 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $268,711,000 after purchasing an additional 25,983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Marvell Technology by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,261,887 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $235,247,000 after purchasing an additional 66,654 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Trading Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ MRVL opened at $92.24 on Tuesday. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.35 and a 12 month high of $95.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.74 billion, a PE ratio of -83.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $80.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.59.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

Marvell Technology ( NASDAQ:MRVL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 18.30% and a positive return on equity of 4.31%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 11th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 11th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -21.62%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MRVL. Benchmark boosted their price target on Marvell Technology from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Marvell Technology from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Marvell Technology from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Marvell Technology currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.77.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Muhammad Raghib Hussain sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total transaction of $12,075,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 694,487 shares in the company, valued at $55,906,203.50. The trade was a 17.76 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.77, for a total transaction of $484,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 109,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,823,637.88. The trade was a 5.21 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 267,000 shares of company stock worth $20,899,260. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

About Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

Featured Articles

