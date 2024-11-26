32,834 Shares in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF 1 Yr August (BATS:ZAUG) Acquired by Centaurus Financial Inc.

Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF 1 Yr August (BATS:ZAUG – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 32,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $810,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF 1 Yr August during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $84,000. Cypress Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF 1 Yr August in the 3rd quarter worth about $755,000. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF 1 Yr August in the third quarter worth about $401,000. Commonwealth Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF 1 Yr August during the 3rd quarter valued at $255,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF 1 Yr August during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,522,000.

Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF 1 Yr August Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:ZAUG opened at $24.87 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.67.

