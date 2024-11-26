32,834 Shares in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF 1 Yr August (BATS:ZAUG) Acquired by Centaurus Financial Inc.

Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF 1 Yr August (BATS:ZAUG – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 32,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $810,000.
Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF 1 Yr August during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $84,000. Cypress Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF 1 Yr August in the 3rd quarter worth about $755,000. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF 1 Yr August in the third quarter worth about $401,000. Commonwealth Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF 1 Yr August during the 3rd quarter valued at $255,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF 1 Yr August during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,522,000.
Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF 1 Yr August Stock Performance
Shares of BATS:ZAUG opened at $24.87 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.67.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF 1 Yr August
- What is Insider Trading? What You Can Learn from Insider Trading
- Abacus Life’s CEO on Cracking the Code of Longevity Returns
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Elon Musk and Trump Push for Self-Driving Cars: 3 Stocks to Gain
- Best ESG Stocks: 11 Best Stocks for ESG Investing
- Discover the 3 Best Performing Stocks That Went Public in 2024
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZAUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF 1 Yr August (BATS:ZAUG – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF 1 Yr August Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF 1 Yr August and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.