327,921 Shares in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC) Purchased by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 327,921 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $7,500,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DOC. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in Healthpeak Properties during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new position in Healthpeak Properties during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Healthpeak Properties during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Healthpeak Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Healthpeak Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.57% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on DOC shares. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Healthpeak Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.86.

Healthpeak Properties Trading Up 1.7 %

NYSE DOC opened at $21.99 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $15.38 billion, a PE ratio of 46.79, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.01 and a 12 month high of $23.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.18 and a 200-day moving average of $21.16.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:DOC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $700.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $682.51 million. Healthpeak Properties had a net margin of 12.10% and a return on equity of 3.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Healthpeak Properties Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 4th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.46%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 4th. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 255.32%.

Healthpeak Properties Company Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns, operates, and develops high-quality real estate for healthcare discovery and delivery.

Featured Stories

