30,343 Shares in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) Acquired by Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 30,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,928,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in H&R Block by 576.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 580,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,496,000 after buying an additional 494,457 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of H&R Block during the first quarter valued at about $510,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of H&R Block by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 94,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,629,000 after purchasing an additional 18,556 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in H&R Block by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 72,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,557,000 after purchasing an additional 8,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in H&R Block during the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,581,000. 90.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

H&R Block Stock Performance

Shares of HRB stock opened at $59.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.16 billion, a PE ratio of 14.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.67. H&R Block, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.28 and a 52-week high of $68.45. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.46.

H&R Block ( NYSE:HRB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($1.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.13) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $193.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.78 million. H&R Block had a net margin of 16.19% and a negative return on equity of 212.45%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.05) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that H&R Block, Inc. will post 5.28 EPS for the current year.

H&R Block declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, August 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 16.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

H&R Block Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 5th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.59%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Kellie J. Logerwell sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.41, for a total transaction of $515,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 18,474 shares in the company, valued at $1,189,910.34. This trade represents a 30.22 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey J. Jones II sold 9,722 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.07, for a total transaction of $613,166.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 893,169 shares in the company, valued at $56,332,168.83. The trade was a 1.08 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HRB has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of H&R Block from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of H&R Block in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on H&R Block from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th.

About H&R Block

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation and do-it-yourself (DIY) tax return preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. It offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or its franchisees.

