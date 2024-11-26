2,926 Shares in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Purchased by Elios Financial Group Inc.

Elios Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $524,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eastern Bank purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 79.1% in the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 163 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 100.0% during the third quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Bristlecone Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

NYSEARCA:RSP opened at $187.21 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $62.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $179.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $172.15. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52 week low of $146.09 and a 52 week high of $187.99.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

