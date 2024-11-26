235,000 Shares in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Acquired by Petiole USA ltd

Petiole USA ltd acquired a new stake in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 235,000 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $3,454,000. Huntington Bancshares accounts for about 2.3% of Petiole USA ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Asset Dedication LLC increased its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 200.7% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,801 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,202 shares in the last quarter. Peoples Bank KS acquired a new position in Huntington Bancshares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 695.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 2,291 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,003 shares in the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 80.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. DA Davidson increased their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $16.50 to $17.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Friday, October 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $16.25 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Huntington Bancshares presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.62.

Shares of HBAN opened at $18.14 on Tuesday. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $10.73 and a fifty-two week high of $18.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.79 and a 200 day moving average of $14.50. The firm has a market cap of $26.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The bank reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.03. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 14.19% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 18th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is 59.62%.

In other Huntington Bancshares news, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 8,644 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.63, for a total value of $152,393.72. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 259,943 shares in the company, valued at $4,582,795.09. This represents a 3.22 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Helga Houston sold 6,455 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.43, for a total transaction of $99,600.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 558,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,615,217.06. This trade represents a 1.14 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 43,699 shares of company stock valued at $757,356. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company offers financial products and services to consumer and business customers, including deposits, lending, payments, mortgage banking, dealer financing, investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and other financial products and services.

