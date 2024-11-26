1,878 Shares in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Purchased by Meridian Wealth Management LLC

Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 1,878 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PPG. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in PPG Industries by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,197,012 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $276,576,000 after purchasing an additional 368,410 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 189.6% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 426,834 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $56,538,000 after purchasing an additional 279,455 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in PPG Industries by 91.0% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 523,509 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $65,905,000 after purchasing an additional 249,406 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in PPG Industries by 549.0% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 256,142 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,246,000 after buying an additional 216,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in PPG Industries by 157.5% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 316,161 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $41,879,000 after buying an additional 193,402 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Anne M. Foulkes sold 1,985 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.80, for a total transaction of $249,713.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 13,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,692,513.20. This trade represents a 12.86 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

PPG Industries Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PPG opened at $125.81 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $126.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.34. The company has a market cap of $29.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.26. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $118.07 and a 12-month high of $151.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.15 by ($0.02). PPG Industries had a return on equity of 23.63% and a net margin of 8.24%. The business had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 8.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PPG Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 12th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.11%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PPG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 18th. StockNews.com upgraded PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective (down previously from $160.00) on shares of PPG Industries in a report on Monday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on PPG Industries from $138.00 to $136.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $149.93.

About PPG Industries

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; wood stains; paints, thermoplastics, pavement marking products, and other advanced technologies for pavement marking for government, commercial infrastructure, painting, and maintenance contractors; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

Further Reading

