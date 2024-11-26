11,944 Shares in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) Acquired by Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 11,944 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,470,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of MasTec by 15,067.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,365,638 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $146,110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,356,634 shares during the period. D1 Capital Partners L.P. bought a new stake in shares of MasTec during the second quarter valued at approximately $79,494,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of MasTec by 59.8% in the second quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 1,194,250 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $127,773,000 after buying an additional 446,762 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in MasTec by 3,439.7% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 262,504 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,085,000 after purchasing an additional 255,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of MasTec by 205.4% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 282,970 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,613,000 after acquiring an additional 190,320 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at MasTec

In other MasTec news, Director C Robert Campbell sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.26, for a total value of $348,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 48,173 shares in the company, valued at $5,600,592.98. This represents a 5.86 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Robert E. Apple sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.27, for a total transaction of $2,525,400.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 217,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,426,096.54. The trade was a 8.43 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 42,823 shares of company stock valued at $5,558,301. 21.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MasTec Stock Up 0.6 %

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MTZ stock opened at $143.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.34 billion, a PE ratio of 127.74 and a beta of 1.70. MasTec, Inc. has a one year low of $54.06 and a one year high of $147.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $129.00 and its 200 day moving average is $115.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Several research analysts have commented on MTZ shares. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of MasTec from $115.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of MasTec from $120.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on MasTec from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of MasTec in a research note on Monday, October 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $153.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of MasTec from $121.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.62.

MasTec Company Profile

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other.

