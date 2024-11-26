11,799 Shares in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND) Purchased by Boston Family Office LLC

Boston Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 11,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $551,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 185,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,679,000 after buying an additional 2,485 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 1,376.5% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 125,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,866,000 after buying an additional 117,004 shares in the last quarter. CMG Global Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 90.5% during the third quarter. CMG Global Holdings LLC now owns 385,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,996,000 after buying an additional 182,889 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 455.5% during the third quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 30,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,403,000 after buying an additional 24,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 45.0% in the third quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 389,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,191,000 after purchasing an additional 120,741 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF stock opened at $45.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 0.19. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.80. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.01 and a fifty-two week high of $47.30.

About Fidelity Total Bond ETF

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

