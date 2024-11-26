101,030 Shares in Global Self Storage, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELF) Purchased by Crossingbridge Advisors LLC

Crossingbridge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Global Self Storage, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELF – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 101,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $526,000. Crossingbridge Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.90% of Global Self Storage as of its most recent SEC filing.
Separately, Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Global Self Storage during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,734,000. Institutional investors own 28.88% of the company’s stock.
Global Self Storage Stock Down 0.2 %
NASDAQ SELF opened at $5.16 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $58.15 million, a P/E ratio of 19.11 and a beta of 0.26. Global Self Storage, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.01 and a twelve month high of $5.85. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.03.
Separately, Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on shares of Global Self Storage in a research note on Friday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.50 price target on the stock.
Global Self Storage is a self-administered and self-managed REIT that owns, operates, manages, acquires, and redevelops self-storage properties. The company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers.
