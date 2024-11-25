Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.16

Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 4th,Zacks Dividends reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 26th will be given a dividend of 0.16 per share on Tuesday, December 17th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 26th.

Yum China has raised its dividend payment by an average of 29.4% per year over the last three years. Yum China has a dividend payout ratio of 25.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Yum China to earn $2.59 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.7%.

Get Yum China alerts:

Yum China Stock Performance

Yum China stock opened at $47.07 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Yum China has a 12 month low of $28.50 and a 12 month high of $52.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $44.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.49. The company has a market cap of $17.88 billion, a PE ratio of 20.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.36.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Yum China ( NYSE:YUMC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 billion. Yum China had a net margin of 7.97% and a return on equity of 13.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. Research analysts expect that Yum China will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on YUMC. Macquarie raised Yum China from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $30.00 to $37.40 in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Yum China from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $35.50 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Citigroup raised Yum China to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Yum China from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.68.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Yum China

Yum China Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through KFC, Pizza Hut, and All Other segments. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, Lavazza, Little Sheep, and Huang Ji Huang concepts. The company also operates V-Gold Mall, a mobile e-commerce platform to sell products; and offers online food deliver services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Yum China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.