YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF) Shares Purchased by Mirabella Financial Services LLP

Mirabella Financial Services LLP raised its position in YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF – Free Report) by 59.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 128,483 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,025 shares during the quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP’s holdings in YPF Sociedad Anónima were worth $2,725,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in YPF. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in YPF Sociedad Anónima during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima during the second quarter valued at about $63,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in YPF Sociedad Anónima in the third quarter valued at about $144,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in YPF Sociedad Anónima during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Finally, Deltec Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in YPF Sociedad Anónima during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

YPF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America raised their price objective on YPF Sociedad Anónima from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. StockNews.com lowered shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on YPF Sociedad Anónima from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Citigroup raised YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $24.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $23.50 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.37.

YPF Sociedad Anónima Stock Up 2.4 %

NYSE YPF opened at $41.00 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $16.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.22, a PEG ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.78. YPF Sociedad Anónima has a 1-year low of $14.53 and a 1-year high of $41.00.

About YPF Sociedad Anónima

YPF Sociedad Anónima, an energy company, engages in the oil and gas upstream and downstream activities in Argentina. Its upstream operations include the exploration, exploitation, and production of crude oil, and natural gas. The company’s downstream operations include petrochemical production and crude oil refining; transportation and distribution refined and petrochemical products; commercialization of crude oil, petrochemical products, and specialties.

