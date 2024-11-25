Yellow Pages Limited (YLWDF) to Issue Dividend of $0.18 on December 16th

Yellow Pages Limited (OTCMKTS:YLWDF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, November 22nd,investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.1795 per share on Monday, December 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 9.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 27th.

Yellow Pages Stock Up 5.1 %

OTCMKTS:YLWDF opened at $7.44 on Monday. Yellow Pages has a fifty-two week low of $6.37 and a fifty-two week high of $8.61. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.00.

Yellow Pages Company Profile

Yellow Pages Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides digital and print media, and marketing solutions to small and medium-sized enterprises in Canada. The company offers digital and traditional marketing solutions, including online and mobile priority placement on Yellow Pages digital media properties, content syndication, search engine, website fulfillment, social media campaign management, digital display advertising, video production, e-commerce, and print advertising.

