Yellow Pages Limited (YLWDF) to Issue Dividend of $0.18 on December 16th

Yellow Pages Limited (OTCMKTS:YLWDF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, November 22nd,investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.1795 per share on Monday, December 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 9.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 27th.
Yellow Pages Stock Up 5.1 %
OTCMKTS:YLWDF opened at $7.44 on Monday. Yellow Pages has a fifty-two week low of $6.37 and a fifty-two week high of $8.61. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.00.
Yellow Pages Company Profile
