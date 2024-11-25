Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. Sells 2,000 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 71.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 798 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 29,053.4% during the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 10,264,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,745,730,000 after acquiring an additional 10,228,821 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $892,895,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 89.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,407,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,832,000 after buying an additional 1,133,730 shares during the period. Miramar Fiduciary Corp lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3,670.0% during the 2nd quarter. Miramar Fiduciary Corp now owns 1,082,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,541,000 after buying an additional 1,053,646 shares during the period. Finally, Novo Holdings A S bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $277,823,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of VTI opened at $296.51 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $286.46 and a 200-day moving average of $274.61. The company has a market capitalization of $444.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $224.45 and a 1 year high of $298.12.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

