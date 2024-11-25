Wiser Advisor Group LLC Invests $42,000 in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC)

Wiser Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,843 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DOC. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in Healthpeak Properties during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new stake in Healthpeak Properties in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Healthpeak Properties in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Healthpeak Properties during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Healthpeak Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 93.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Healthpeak Properties Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DOC traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $21.91. The stock had a trading volume of 184,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,697,758. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.16. The company has a market capitalization of $15.32 billion, a PE ratio of 46.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.13. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.01 and a 1 year high of $23.26.

Healthpeak Properties Dividend Announcement

Healthpeak Properties ( NYSE:DOC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.32). Healthpeak Properties had a net margin of 12.10% and a return on equity of 3.53%. The firm had revenue of $700.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $682.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 4th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.48%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 4th. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 255.32%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on DOC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, October 21st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Healthpeak Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.86.

Healthpeak Properties Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns, operates, and develops high-quality real estate for healthcare discovery and delivery.

