Wildstar Partners Llc Sells 660 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Stock

Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) major shareholder Wildstar Partners Llc sold 660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.00, for a total value of $159,060.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,736,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $418,589,044. This represents a 0.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Constellation Brands Stock Down 0.5 %

STZ stock opened at $239.66 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $243.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $247.41. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $224.76 and a 1-year high of $274.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.51 billion, a PE ratio of 77.56, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 3rd. The company reported $4.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.08 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 25.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.70 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 13.57 EPS for the current year.

Constellation Brands Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Constellation Brands

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 5th were given a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 5th. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 130.74%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in STZ. Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 989 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 3.8% during the third quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 4.7% in the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 4.4% in the first quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC increased its position in Constellation Brands by 1.5% during the second quarter. Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC now owns 2,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

STZ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays reduced their price target on Constellation Brands from $309.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $307.00 to $293.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 4th. TD Cowen lowered shares of Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $300.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Constellation Brands from $320.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Constellation Brands from $315.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Constellation Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $290.47.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

