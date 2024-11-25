Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 31,456 Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 31,456 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,996,000. Atlassian accounts for 2.4% of Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in Atlassian by 23.2% in the third quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 436 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Atlassian in the third quarter valued at about $1,930,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 23,399 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,716,000 after buying an additional 1,081 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP acquired a new position in Atlassian during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,149,000. Finally, Swedbank AB boosted its holdings in Atlassian by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 63,535 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,090,000 after acquiring an additional 2,539 shares during the period. 93.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TEAM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Atlassian from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Mizuho boosted their price target on Atlassian from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $225.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Atlassian from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Atlassian from $216.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Atlassian has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $244.21.

Insider Buying and Selling at Atlassian

In other Atlassian news, CEO Scott Farquhar sold 7,948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.81, for a total transaction of $1,309,909.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 182,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,127,927.24. This trade represents a 4.17 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.11, for a total value of $123,963.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 143,966 shares in the company, valued at $23,482,294.26. This represents a 0.53 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 257,694 shares of company stock worth $49,012,774. 38.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Atlassian Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of Atlassian stock opened at $264.78 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Atlassian Co. has a 12-month low of $135.29 and a 12-month high of $264.78. The company has a market capitalization of $68.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -171.43 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $196.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $176.97.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 23.35% and a negative net margin of 8.59%. Atlassian’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.07) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Atlassian Co. will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Atlassian Profile

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

