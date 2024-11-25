Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) Shares Purchased by Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. increased its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Free Report) by 6.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,496 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 901 shares during the period. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $885,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals in the second quarter valued at $47,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals in the third quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP boosted its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 19.6% in the first quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 1,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $66.50 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Stifel Canada downgraded shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.67.

Wheaton Precious Metals Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE:WPM opened at $63.81 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $63.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.20. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 52 week low of $38.57 and a 52 week high of $68.64. The company has a market cap of $28.95 billion, a PE ratio of 47.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.77.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34. The business had revenue of $308.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $324.57 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 50.05%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wheaton Precious Metals Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be given a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 21st. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.27%.

Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. primarily sells precious metals in North America, Europe, and South America. It produces and sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. in May 2017. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

