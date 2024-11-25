Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Shares Purchased by Summit Trail Advisors LLC

Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 44,082 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 808 shares during the quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $1,493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wedmont Private Capital lifted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 8,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 16,731 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 17,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH lifted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 43,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,457,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. 82.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Weyerhaeuser Price Performance

Shares of Weyerhaeuser stock opened at $31.24 on Monday. Weyerhaeuser has a 1-year low of $26.73 and a 1-year high of $36.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $32.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.22 and a beta of 1.40.

Weyerhaeuser Announces Dividend

Weyerhaeuser ( NYSE:WY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.03. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 4.21% and a net margin of 7.43%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 108.11%.

Insider Activity at Weyerhaeuser

In other news, Director James Calvin O’rourke purchased 7,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $32.01 per share, for a total transaction of $249,678.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 17,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $565,680.72. The trade was a 79.01 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on WY shares. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. StockNews.com cut Weyerhaeuser from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Weyerhaeuser currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.33.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

(Free Report)

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

