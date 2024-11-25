Westfield Capital Management Co. LP Sells 207,120 Shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC)

Westfield Capital Management Co. LP reduced its position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 670,739 shares of the company’s stock after selling 207,120 shares during the quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP’s holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies were worth $62,949,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $208,513,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $93,713,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $63,639,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 10,227.3% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 621,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,367,000 after acquiring an additional 615,891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,710,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,422,000 after purchasing an additional 290,019 shares during the period. 82.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Roland Rott sold 3,577 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.48, for a total value of $309,338.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 24,298 shares in the company, valued at $2,101,291.04. This trade represents a 12.83 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on GEHC shares. Redburn Atlantic upgraded GE HealthCare Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. UBS Group downgraded shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $84.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, BTIG Research raised shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.36.

Shares of NASDAQ GEHC opened at $82.44 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $88.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.62. The firm has a market cap of $37.66 billion, a PE ratio of 22.65, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.39 and a 1-year high of $94.55.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.08. GE HealthCare Technologies had a return on equity of 25.19% and a net margin of 8.56%. The company had revenue of $4.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. GE HealthCare Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 18th were issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 18th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.15%. GE HealthCare Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.30%.

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

