Westfield Capital Management Co. LP Increases Position in Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC)

Westfield Capital Management Co. LP raised its stake in Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC – Free Report) by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,850,945 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 327,089 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP owned 3.90% of Bicycle Therapeutics worth $41,887,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BCYC. L & S Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Bicycle Therapeutics by 2.4% in the third quarter. L & S Advisors Inc now owns 59,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,352,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Bicycle Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $257,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in Bicycle Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $10,028,000. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 141.8% during the third quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 133,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,026,000 after buying an additional 78,418 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.15% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on BCYC shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Stephens assumed coverage on Bicycle Therapeutics in a report on Friday, November 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a report on Friday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bicycle Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.13.

Bicycle Therapeutics Stock Performance

BCYC opened at $20.54 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $976.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.24 and a beta of 0.89. Bicycle Therapeutics plc has a fifty-two week low of $13.31 and a fifty-two week high of $28.67.

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.82 million. Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 27.35% and a negative net margin of 450.64%. Bicycle Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was down 50.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.26) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Bicycle Therapeutics plc will post -3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Bicycle Therapeutics

In related news, CEO Kevin Lee sold 3,212 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.26, for a total value of $71,499.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 380,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,478,032.64. This trade represents a 0.84 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Travis Alvin Thompson sold 6,256 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.11, for a total value of $157,088.16. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $483,141.51. This trade represents a 24.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,840 shares of company stock valued at $259,128 in the last three months. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Bicycle Therapeutics Profile

(Free Report)

Bicycle Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a class of medicines for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics in the United States and the United Kingdom. Its product pipeline comprising BT8009, a bicycle toxin conjugate (BTC) which is in phase I/II/III clinical trial for the treatment of high nectin-4 expressing tumors; BT5528, a BTC which is in phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of Ephrin type A receptor 2 expressing tumor; BT7480, a Bicycle TICA molecule which is in phase I/II targeting Nectin-4 and agonizing CD137; and BT7455, a Bicycle TICA molecule targeting Ephrin type A receptor 2 and CD137 and is in preclinical trial.

Featured Stories

