Westfield Capital Management Co. LP Has $18.48 Million Holdings in Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR)

Westfield Capital Management Co. LP boosted its position in Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 580,818 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 24,889 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP owned approximately 1.72% of Ichor worth $18,476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP boosted its position in shares of Ichor by 99.5% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 868 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ichor by 136.2% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,084 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Ichor by 214.6% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,252 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 854 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Ichor by 50.5% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,540 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ichor during the 1st quarter valued at $225,000. Institutional investors own 94.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Ichor alerts:

Ichor Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ICHR opened at $33.35 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 3.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.22. Ichor Holdings, Ltd. has a twelve month low of $25.32 and a twelve month high of $46.43.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Ichor ( NASDAQ:ICHR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $211.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.24 million. Ichor had a negative return on equity of 2.14% and a negative net margin of 3.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.09) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ichor Holdings, Ltd. will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

ICHR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Ichor in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Ichor from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Ichor from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Ichor in a report on Thursday, September 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised Ichor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.57.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ICHR

Ichor Profile

(Free Report)

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment in the United States and internationally. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery systems and subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ichor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ichor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.