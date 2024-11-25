Westfield Capital Management Co. LP Boosts Position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Westfield Capital Management Co. LP raised its position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 29,583 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $8,607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in Tractor Supply during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. First Personal Financial Services bought a new position in Tractor Supply in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in Tractor Supply during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in Tractor Supply by 60.9% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 111 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. 98.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 23,532 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.64, for a total transaction of $6,957,000.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 9,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,862,682.12. This represents a 70.85 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

TSCO opened at $281.71 on Monday. Tractor Supply has a 12 month low of $197.00 and a 12 month high of $307.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $284.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $275.57. The firm has a market cap of $30.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.40, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 25th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 25th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.80%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $295.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Tractor Supply from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Citigroup cut Tractor Supply from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Mizuho upped their price target on Tractor Supply from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $325.00 to $317.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $282.82.

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.

