Westfield Capital Management Co. LP Acquires 375,324 Shares of Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR)

Westfield Capital Management Co. LP increased its holdings in Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR – Free Report) by 81.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 838,085 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 375,324 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP’s holdings in Kemper were worth $51,333,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Kemper by 114.7% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 541 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kemper by 5,590.0% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 569 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kemper in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Quarry LP raised its stake in shares of Kemper by 105.1% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 642 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new stake in Kemper in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Kemper alerts:

Kemper Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:KMPR opened at $71.61 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $63.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.72. Kemper Co. has a 1 year low of $42.32 and a 1 year high of $72.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a PE ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 0.85.

Kemper Announces Dividend

Kemper ( NYSE:KMPR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Kemper had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 12.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.44) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Kemper Co. will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 18th. Kemper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.52%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on KMPR shares. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Kemper from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Kemper from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kemper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Kemper from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Kemper from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on KMPR

Kemper Profile

(Free Report)

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, engages in the provision of insurance products to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life & Health Insurance.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kemper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kemper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.