Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) Shares Acquired by Swedbank AB

Swedbank AB increased its stake in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 646,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,554 shares during the period. Swedbank AB’s holdings in Welltower were worth $82,713,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Welltower during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $309,917,000. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. acquired a new stake in Welltower during the second quarter valued at $254,977,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in Welltower by 24.6% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,112,452 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $220,223,000 after buying an additional 417,046 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Welltower by 11.1% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 2,914,363 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $373,126,000 after acquiring an additional 291,839 shares during the period. Finally, Braun Stacey Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Welltower during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,185,000. 94.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WELL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Welltower from $115.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Scotiabank upped their target price on Welltower from $121.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Welltower from $106.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Welltower to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Welltower from $101.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.68.

Welltower Stock Performance

WELL opened at $137.91 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.88 billion, a PE ratio of 90.73, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Welltower Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.40 and a twelve month high of $140.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $131.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $117.11.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.31). Welltower had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 3.20%. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. Welltower’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Welltower Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Welltower Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th were issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 13th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 176.32%.

Welltower Company Profile

(Free Report)

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust (“REIT”) and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people’s wellness and overall health care experience.

Further Reading

