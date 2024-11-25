W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) Shares Sold by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. reduced its stake in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report) by 1.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 13,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 218 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $817,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in W. P. Carey by 93.1% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in W. P. Carey by 1,510.0% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the period. Quarry LP boosted its stake in W. P. Carey by 175.9% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the period. Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new position in W. P. Carey in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Maia Wealth LLC acquired a new position in W. P. Carey in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 73.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WPC has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group decreased their target price on W. P. Carey from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $63.00 price objective (up from $62.00) on shares of W. P. Carey in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Barclays boosted their price objective on W. P. Carey from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on W. P. Carey from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on W. P. Carey from $63.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, W. P. Carey presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.88.

W. P. Carey Stock Performance

WPC opened at $57.10 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.09 and a 1-year high of $67.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $58.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.23.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.62). The firm had revenue of $394.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $377.43 million. W. P. Carey had a return on equity of 6.45% and a net margin of 35.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 4.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

W. P. Carey Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were given a $0.875 dividend. This represents a $3.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.13%. This is an increase from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio is 137.80%.

W. P. Carey Company Profile

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,424 net lease properties covering approximately 173 million square feet and a portfolio of 89 self-storage operating properties as of December 31, 2023.

