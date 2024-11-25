Vistra (NYSE:VST) Trading Down 4.3% – Here’s Why

Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 4.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $153.65 and last traded at $154.90. 1,994,360 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 6,875,126 shares. The stock had previously closed at $161.92.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on VST shares. BNP Paribas started coverage on Vistra in a research note on Monday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $231.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Vistra from $146.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Vistra from $105.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Vistra in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $178.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Guggenheim upped their target price on Vistra from $133.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Vistra has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.10.

Vistra Trading Down 4.8 %

Vistra Increases Dividend

The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $127.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.11. The stock has a market cap of $52.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.09.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.221 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. This is a positive change from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 20th. Vistra’s payout ratio is presently 16.42%.

Vistra declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, November 7th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 2.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional Trading of Vistra

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Vistra in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in Vistra during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vistra by 1,505.9% in the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vistra in the third quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vistra during the second quarter valued at $26,000. 90.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vistra

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

