Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU) Sets New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

Shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $179.68 and last traded at $179.68, with a volume of 611 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $176.05.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

The stock has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.65 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $172.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $162.00.

Get Vanguard Utilities ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF in the third quarter worth $29,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF in the second quarter worth $25,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF in the third quarter worth $30,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 64.5% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF in the second quarter worth $37,000.

About Vanguard Utilities ETF

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Utilities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Utilities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.