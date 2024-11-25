Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) Stock Position Trimmed by Cahill Financial Advisors Inc.

Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. decreased its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 49.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,549 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,444 shares during the period. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Waverly Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 12.4% during the first quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 40,882 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,517,000 after purchasing an additional 4,516 shares in the last quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 4.8% during the first quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC now owns 2,890 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI raised its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 65.3% in the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 5,580 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $617,000 after acquiring an additional 2,205 shares in the last quarter. Nepc LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $146,523,000. Finally, Austin Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Austin Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,897 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,684,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VT opened at $120.59 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.93 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $119.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.46. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 1 year low of $97.94 and a 1 year high of $121.97.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

