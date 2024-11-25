Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOG) Hits New 52-Week High – Here’s What Happened

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOG – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $129.50 and last traded at $129.30, with a volume of 3474 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $127.50.

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Trading Up 2.0 %

The firm has a market cap of $988.15 million, a P/E ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $120.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.92.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $61,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $70,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $76,000. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $154,000. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $201,000.

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (VIOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap companies characterized by strong growth factors. VIOG was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

