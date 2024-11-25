Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOG) Sees Large Volume Increase – Here’s Why

Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOG – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 44,276 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 64% from the previous session’s volume of 26,984 shares.The stock last traded at $123.55 and had previously closed at $122.15.

Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $112.45.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wealthquest Corp bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $201,000. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 3.9% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 9,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Kiely Wealth Advisory Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 12.5% during the third quarter. Kiely Wealth Advisory Group Inc. now owns 1,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 72.8% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 1,416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 14.6% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (IVOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth index, a market-cap-weighted index of growth companies curated from the S&P 400. IVOG was launched on Sep 9, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

