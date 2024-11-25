Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Shares Sold by Cahill Financial Advisors Inc.

Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 4.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 354 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 17 shares during the quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $208,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VGT. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Peterson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the second quarter worth $32,000. Coastline Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the second quarter worth about $33,000.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VGT opened at $621.58 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.30 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $596.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $573.88. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $454.77 and a 52-week high of $626.45.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

