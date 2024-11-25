Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Acquired by Private Trust Co. NA

Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 1.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 55,805 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 677 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VWO. HTG Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. HTG Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 14,169 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $678,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 21,629 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $946,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 53,266 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,549,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 77,140 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,691,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Well Done LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 25,740 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VWO opened at $45.51 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.05. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $38.83 and a 52-week high of $49.57. The firm has a market cap of $82.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

