Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Holdings Decreased by Diversified LLC

Diversified LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 35.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,055 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,315 shares during the quarter. Diversified LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $290,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rakuten Securities Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 94.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 583 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Fairscale Capital LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VWO stock opened at $45.60 on Monday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $38.83 and a 1 year high of $49.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $46.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.54 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

