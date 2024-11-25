Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Shares Bought by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 7.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 16,726,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,114,177 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $1,086,547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Unilever by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,141,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,312,000 after purchasing an additional 214,635 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Unilever by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 110,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,180,000 after buying an additional 15,941 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Unilever by 249.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,748,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,204,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248,136 shares during the last quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Unilever in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,388,000. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Unilever by 236.2% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 30,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,997,000 after acquiring an additional 21,441 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UL opened at $58.61 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.65. Unilever PLC has a 1-year low of $46.46 and a 1-year high of $65.87.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th will be issued a $0.4755 dividend. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th. This is an increase from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35.

Several research firms recently commented on UL. Bank of America raised Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. UBS Group raised shares of Unilever to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. StockNews.com cut shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Erste Group Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Unilever in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.75.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

