Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Shares Acquired by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 9.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 268,887 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,191 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $20,209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UBER. Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 63,139 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $4,746,000 after buying an additional 2,709 shares during the last quarter. Draper Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 5.6% in the third quarter. Draper Asset Management LLC now owns 77,215 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $5,803,000 after acquiring an additional 4,105 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Uber Technologies by 22.5% in the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 17,474 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after acquiring an additional 3,208 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 38.1% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 3,284 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 329,573 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $24,771,000 after purchasing an additional 15,517 shares during the period. 80.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Uber Technologies from $99.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $102.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Uber Technologies from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.32.

Insider Transactions at Uber Technologies

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $2,880,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 127,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,169,344. The trade was a 23.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Stock Up 2.7 %

Uber Technologies stock opened at $71.51 on Monday. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.84 and a twelve month high of $87.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market cap of $150.58 billion, a PE ratio of 35.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $75.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.13.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The ride-sharing company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.79. The business had revenue of $11.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.99 billion. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 33.46%. Uber Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

